Toast

Legacy Hall

Serving the best lobster, crab and shrimp outside of New England

7800 Windrose Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobsta Nachos$15.95
Lobster, Clam Chowder, Cheese, Bacon, Cilantro, Onion and Ancho Sauce
Garlic Lobster Fries$14.95
Lobster, bacon, garlic, cotija cheese, parsley & house sauce
Lobster Bisque
Classic Lobster bisque, bacon, chives and garnish with lobster meat
Maine Roll$18.50
Fresh Maine Lobster Claw & Knuckle Meat, light mayo, seasonings and lemon
All-In Knot$14.50
Fresh chunks of lobster meat, blue crab and shrimp with mayo, cilantro, chives and butter served chilled.
Lobster Grilled Cheese$15.50
Sriracha, Lobster, crab queso, Gouda on sourdough bread
Fish & Chips$14.95
Taco Tuesday$14.95
Choice of Fish, Shrimp or Salmon
Connecticut$21.45
Responsibly sourced Atlantic lobster meat: claw and knuckle served hot with garlic butter and chives.
Blackened Shrimp$12.95
Blackened Shrimp, Remoulade, Chives and Butter.
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

7800 Windrose Ave

Plano TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
