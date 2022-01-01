Legacy Hall
Serving the best lobster, crab and shrimp outside of New England
7800 Windrose Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7800 Windrose Ave
Plano TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Legacy Hall
Made to order sushi rolls and fresh sashimi from Japan
Legacy Hall
InfoBooth
Haywire/Ranch
Come in and enjoy!
Legacy Hall
Son Of A Butcher