Legacy Hall

The best Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches outside Philadelphia

7800 Windrose Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)

Popular Items

Original$8.50
Choice of ribeye or chicken, caramelized onion, whiz or white american cheese
Works$9.50
Choice of ribeye or chicken, caramelized onion, bell pepper, mushroom, jalapeno, provolone cheese
Texas$9.50
Choice of habanero seasoned ribeye or chicken, chipotle mayo, caramelized onions, jalapeno, Queso
Crinkle Fries$3.00
Loaded Fries$5.00
Crinkle fries, whiz cheese, caramelized onions, ribeye
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7800 Windrose Ave

Plano TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
