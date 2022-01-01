Legacy Hall
A unique twist on two Japanese staples
7800 Windrose Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7800 Windrose Ave
Plano TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Legacy Hall
Mediterranean street-food showcasing wood-fired meats and falafel
Legacy Hall
Made to order sushi rolls and fresh sashimi from Japan
Legacy Hall
The best Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches outside Philadelphia
Legacy Hall
InfoBooth