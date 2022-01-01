Legacy Hall
InfoBooth
7800 Windrose Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7800 Windrose Ave
Plano TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Legacy Hall
Food Hall
Legacy Hall
Serving the best lobster, crab and shrimp outside of New England
Legacy Hall
Southern down-home cooking: where everything is fried in duck fat
Legacy Hall
The best Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches outside Philadelphia