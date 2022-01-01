Legacy Hall

Go
Artisanal, handmade pasta and authentic Italian recipes from scratch

7800 Windrose Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)

Popular Items

18" CBR$28.00
Mornay, chicken, shredded mozzarella, bacon, jalapeno, fresnos, arugula, ranch
18'' Cheese$18.00
18" pizza with house marinara, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, and parmesan
18" Truffle$26.00
Mornay, mushrooms, caramelized onions, shredded mozzarella, arugula, shaved parmesan, truffle oil
18" Pepperoni$20.00
18" Pizza with house marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, and parmesan
SD Marinara$0.75
side of marinara
Fountain Drink$2.50
18" Meat Lovers$28.00
House marinara, bacon, meatballs, sausage , pepperoni and mozzarella
Pasta$7.00
Choose your pasta & Sauce
Custom Pie$18.00
Build your own pie. Comes with sauce and mozzarella
18" Supreme$26.00
House marinara, green bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, sausage and mozzarella
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

7800 Windrose Ave

Plano TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
