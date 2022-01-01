Legacy on the Bricks
Event Venue
3502 22nd Ave
Location
3502 22nd Ave
Kearney NE
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Jerseys Sports Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Cunningham’s Journal
Located in a historic downtown building, this sports pub & grill is 1 of a kind. Escape ordinary and enjoy everything from great food, cold drinks, live entertainment, and more! Join us today
Alley Rose
It is our sincere intention to provide our customers with the best in courteous service, delicious cuisine, and an attractive dining atmosphere.
Kitt's Kitchen & Coffee
Come in and enjoy!