Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Talent
  • /
  • Legend Cider - Talent - 245 West Valley View
Banner picView gallery

Legend Cider - Talent - 245 West Valley View

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

245 West Valley View

Talent, OR 97540

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

245 West Valley View, Talent OR 97540

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Clydes Corner - 4495 S Pacific Hwy Suite 580
orange starNo Reviews
4495 S Pacific Hwy Suite 580 Phoenix, OR 97535
View restaurantnext
Kobe Modern Japanese
orange starNo Reviews
96 N Main St Suite 101 Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Greenleaf Restaurant - Ashland
orange star4.4 • 1,718
49 N Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Sesame Asian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
21 Winburn Way Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Beasys on the Creek
orange starNo Reviews
51 Water St. #333 Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Skout Taphouse & Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
21 Winburn Way Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Talent

Medford

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Bend

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Legend Cider - Talent - 245 West Valley View

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston