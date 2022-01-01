Legend Cider - Talent - 245 West Valley View
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
245 West Valley View, Talent OR 97540
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Clydes Corner - 4495 S Pacific Hwy Suite 580
No Reviews
4495 S Pacific Hwy Suite 580 Phoenix, OR 97535
View restaurant