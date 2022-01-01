Legends Bar and Grille
Come in and enjoy!
446 W. Western Ave.
Popular Items
Location
446 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon MI
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque
Come in and enjoy!
18th Amendment Spirits Co.
18th Amendment Spirits Co is a craft cocktail bar and distillery with a full-service restaurant featuring a wood-fired oven. We are located in the heart of Downtown Muskegon on Michigan's Western lakeshore.
Nipote's Italian Kitchen
A unique space with food so good we can't contain it!
The Lake House
Come in and enjoy!)