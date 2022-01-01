Go
Legends Billiards

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

80 Hanover st • $

Avg 3.8 (216 reviews)

Popular Items

Ravioli$8.00
Crispy Ravioli stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and asiago cheese. Served with a side of marinara
Buffalo Rangoons$12.00
Buffalo chicken in cream sauce deep fried with bleu cheese dressing
Hand Battered Chicken Tenders$12.00
Served Plain or tossed in buffalo sauce, Korean sweet chili or hickory BBQ
Caprese Ciabatta$11.00
With fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, red onion and balsamic reduction.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

80 Hanover st

Portsmouth NH

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

