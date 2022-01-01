Go
Legends of Southern Pines image

Legends of Southern Pines

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

$$

1113 OLD US HIGHWAY 1 S

Southern Pines, NC 28387

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1113 OLD US HIGHWAY 1 S, Southern Pines NC 28387

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Broadstreet Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Home of the Best Burger in Town! Outdoor patio, Roof top Deck, the only dance floor in the pines, Live Music venues, Music Bingo, Open Mic night, Daily Lunch specials and Drink Specials with a real laid back feel!!

195 American Fusion

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Felipe's Wey

No reviews yet

So Fast, So Hot, So Good...
A whole new experience, style and atmosphere with everything you loved from San Felipe Mexican Restaurant and more...

Legends of Southern Pines

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston