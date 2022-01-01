Go
Toast

Legends Grille

Legends Grille Is a local family owned American Grille with a sports theme that everyone in the family can enjoy.
Come in and enjoy a twist on an American grille in our comfortable and relaxed environment, one that makes you feel right at home.

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

10500 Spotsylvania Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (2111 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Cobb$10.99
Chopped romaine with grilled chicken, mixed cheese, tomatoes, bacon, eggs and croutons. Served with ranch dressing.
Click here to Start your Order. Thank you
Bacon Cheddar Burger$10.49
A classic, with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese
Wings 6$7.99
Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces
Bacon Cheese Fries$8.49
Seasoned fries topped with melted mixed cheese, bacon and our house made Legends Dip.
Cajun Chicken Pasta$11.99
Penne pasta with seasoned chicken, tomatoes, bacon and mushrooms in our cajun cream sauce.
Wings 12$14.99
Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces
French Fries$2.69
Side Salad$3.00
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
The Legend Burger$10.99
A beef burger seasoned perfectly. Topped with bacon, American cheese and bourbon chipotle onions.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

10500 Spotsylvania Ave

Fredericksburg VA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hard Times Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fatty's Taphouse

No reviews yet

Keep Calm & Drink Beer

HomeSpun - Fredericksburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Montego Bay Grille And Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Full Service Restaurant and Premier Sports Bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston