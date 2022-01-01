Bars & Lounges
Chicken
Legends
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
1217 Reviews
$$
5236 E 2nd St
Long Beach, CA 90803
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
5236 E 2nd St, Long Beach CA 90803
Nearby restaurants
Roe Seafood Dining & Fish Market
Located in beautiful Belmont Shore, Roe Seafood has been serving chef-driven, creative coastal cuisine and craft cocktails since 2016 in our Dining Room and next door at our Fish Market. Our menu offers a modern twist on old seafood classics with an emphasis on sustainable, fresh seafood & meats and seasonal ingredients.
Rance's Chicago Pizza
Pizza so good it will change your life.
Simmzy's
Come in and enjoy!
Michael's On Naples
Fine Italian cuisine & extensive wine options in a sophisticated setting, plus rooftop seating.