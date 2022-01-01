Go
Legends image
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Legends

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1217 Reviews

$$

5236 E 2nd St

Long Beach, CA 90803

Popular Items

Clam Chowder$8.00
House made New England style chowder
Pretzel Bites$11.00
Warm and soft pretzel nuggets served with our house made Sierra Nevada beer cheese sauce
Legendary Wings$16.00
A legends original, top quality wings, with signature dry rubs and sauces. Choose from lemon pepper, cajun, sea salt & black pepper, buffalo, BBQ, habanero, BBQ habanero, or thai sweet chili. Taster (6), Small (12), Large (24), or Bucket (48)
Large Side Fries$6.00
Side Fries$3.00
Chicken Tenders$15.00
Hand-battered buttermilk fried tenders with your choice of dipping sauce 13.50
Try it tossed with Legends world famous wing sauce
ABC Burger$16.00
Avocado, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato, grilled onions and 1000 island
Beef Dip$15.00
Thinly sliced roast beef with grilled onions, swiss cheese and creamy horseradish aioli. Served on a fresh French roll
Side Salad$3.00
Side Caesar$3.00

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

5236 E 2nd St, Long Beach CA 90803

Directions

Legends

orange star4.4 • 1217 Reviews
