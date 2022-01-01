Go
Toast

Legends Seafood N Chicken

Home of the Legendary Seafood Box!
Legends Seafood  N Chicken is a carryout restaurant with a menu that appeals to your favorite comfort seafood and chicken cravings. Our BYO Box and A LA Carte options allows you to create your own Legendary feast.

36091 Vine St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

(10) wing dings$7.50
Whole Wings Basket$11.00
1 Large Shrimp$3.00
Catfish Basket$10.50
Crab Legs Box$26.00
Fried Perch Basket$9.50
Hush Puppies$4.00
1 Whole Wing$2.00
Classic Alfredo$8.00
Orange Roughy Basket$13.50
See full menu

Location

36091 Vine St

Willowick OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Two Bucks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mama's Boy Bar BQ

No reviews yet

Download our mobile app from The Apple and Play store for great deals!

Mama Primozz Pizza

No reviews yet

Eat and enjoy!

The Bench

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston