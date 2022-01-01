Legend's Bar & Grill
.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
3235 W Thompson Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3235 W Thompson Rd
Fenton MI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Ponemah Lakeside Lodge
Come on in and enjoy!
The Barn Fenton
Come on in and enjoy!
Goki Goki
Come in and enjoy!
The Fenton Meat Market
If you have any further questions please call the market at 810-208-0210.