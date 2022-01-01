Go
Legends Sports Grill

Great food, great service, great atmosphere! We run specials every day of the week!!!

GRILL

6011 W Main Street B106 • $$

Avg 4.4 (480 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Platter$15.99
10 hand breaded gulf shrimp served with fries, cocktail and tartar sauce
Traditional Wings (16)$20.99
Wings & Tenders$13.99
2 hand breaded chicken tenders, and 5 boneless wings served with fries, dipping sauce, and tossed in your choice of wing sauce
WRAP Grilled Chicken$13.99
grilled diced chicken breast, choice of wing sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado
Mediterranean Salad$14.99
Mixed greens topped with a sliced lemon pepper chicken breast, tomato, cucumber, red bell pepper, blue cheese crumbles, Kalamata olives, and crostini bread. With your choice of dressing on the side.
Fries$3.50
Kids Tenders$9.99
2 hand breaded chicken tenders
Traditional Wings (8)$12.99
Boneless Wings (10)$12.99
Cheeseburger$10.99
Fresh ground beef patty with your choice of cheese, on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle chips, and onion served with your choice of side
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6011 W Main Street B106

League City TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
