Go
Toast

Legends Sports Grill

Best Wings & Pizza in town!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

155 Legends Dr, Ste D • $$

Avg 3.8 (117 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

155 Legends Dr, Ste D

Lebanon TN

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Los Compadres - Lebanon #1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Los Compadres - Lebanon #2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Sol Tex Mex

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Edge Food & Drink

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston