Legends Tavern & Grille
Open today 11:30 AM - 11:00 PM
34 Reviews
$$
1387 S University Dr
Plantation, FL 33324
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
1387 S University Dr, Plantation FL 33324
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Habibi Hookah Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
GoPho
Come in and enjoy!
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
Come in and enjoy!
Jade Tea House
Modern chic bubble teas, coffees, and soft serve ice cream