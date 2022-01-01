Go
Legends Tavern & Grille

1387 S University Dr

Plantation, FL 33324

Popular Items

Shoestring Fries$3.99
Buffalo Chicken Ciabatta$15.99
Corn Nuggets$8.99
8 Traditional Wings$13.99
The Legendary Burger$12.99
French Dip$15.99
The Philly$14.99
12 Traditional Wings$18.99
Cheddar Horseradish Burger$15.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markTakeout

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm

1387 S University Dr, Plantation FL 33324

