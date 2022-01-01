Go
Legion Brewing

Come on in and enjoy!

1906 Commonwealth Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (535 reviews)

Popular Items

Baked Wings$11.00
6 spice rubbed wings, served with a side of mild honey sauce or burn notice honey & your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Juicy Jay Chicken Chop Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine and mixed greens, red onion, avocado, cucumber, tomato, hop pickles, roasted red peppers, Juicy Jay dressing
Pesto Chicken$14.00
Pesto Chicken with fresh mozzarella and tomatoes topped with balsamic, basil and crushed red pepper
Dip Trio$12.00
Roasted garlic hummus, house made pimento cheese, sundried tomato artichoke dip served with pita chips & fresh veggies
Juicy Jay Bahn Mi$12.00
Juicy Jay marinated Asian pork, pickled veggies, cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber and Siracha aioli on a baguette
Mixed - 4 Pack$11.00
Mix and Match Beers to Create Your Own 4-Pack!
Regular Brewers Pretzel$7.00
Queen City Pretzel Company handmade beer pretzel, served with beer cheese & mustard
Impossible Cheesesteak$13.00
Chopped Impossible burger, caramelized onions, and provolone cheese topped with mac and cheese sauce on a crisp hoagie
Penguin Pils - 4 Pack$11.00
CAROLINA PILSNER 4.8% ABV · 15 IBUS
Our Flagship American Lager features US-grown Saaz hops lending a mild, floral aroma
Empanadas$11.00
A sweet and savory masa crust filled with black beans and sweet potatoes topped with avocado cream sauce over chipotle slaw.
Groups
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

1906 Commonwealth Ave

Charlotte NC

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
