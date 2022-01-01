Lehi restaurants you'll love

Lehi restaurants
Toast
  • Lehi

Lehi's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Lehi restaurants

Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

11674 W. Traverse Parkway, Lehi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(1) Nutella Crepe$10.99
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Classic Breakfast$11.99
More about Original Pancake House
Taqueria 27 image

 

Taqueria 27

1688 W Traverse Pkwy,, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Angus Carne Asada$8.50
Chile marinated and flame grilled with cactus-avocado salsa, radish and chimichurri on fried potatoes.
Taco Of The Day$7.50
Check our Instagram page so see what we came up with today!
Queso Fundido$8.50
Blend of oaxaca, chihuahua and jack cheeses served fondue style with warm tortillas and fresh corn chips.
More about Taqueria 27
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

1820 W Traverse Pkwy, Lehi

Avg 4.2 (422 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quesadilla$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole.
Chicken add $1
Steak add $2
Crispy Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
Fried Pickles$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Spitz - Lehi image

WRAPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Spitz - Lehi

3601 N Digital Drive #201, Lehi

Avg 4.3 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
More about Spitz - Lehi
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar image

 

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1616 W Traverse Parkway, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Lehi Bakery image

 

Lehi Bakery

172 West Main Street, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Square$0.97
Cinn Roll Half Size$1.85
Square Dzn$11.64
More about Lehi Bakery
Sobo Sushi image

 

Sobo Sushi

3370 Digital Dr #160, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Karaage$10.00
Vegas$12.00
California$6.00
More about Sobo Sushi
Chuck-A-Rama image

 

Chuck-A-Rama

1050 E main Street, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Leg$1.55
Single Piece
Chicken Wing$1.74
Single Piece
Chicken Breast$2.99
Single Piece
More about Chuck-A-Rama

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lehi

Tacos

