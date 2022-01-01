Lehi restaurants you'll love
More about Original Pancake House
Original Pancake House
11674 W. Traverse Parkway, Lehi
|Popular items
|(1) Nutella Crepe
|$10.99
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.99
|Classic Breakfast
|$11.99
More about Taqueria 27
Taqueria 27
1688 W Traverse Pkwy,, Lehi
|Popular items
|Angus Carne Asada
|$8.50
Chile marinated and flame grilled with cactus-avocado salsa, radish and chimichurri on fried potatoes.
|Taco Of The Day
|$7.50
Check our Instagram page so see what we came up with today!
|Queso Fundido
|$8.50
Blend of oaxaca, chihuahua and jack cheeses served fondue style with warm tortillas and fresh corn chips.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
1820 W Traverse Pkwy, Lehi
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole.
Chicken add $1
Steak add $2
|Crispy Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
More about Spitz - Lehi
WRAPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Spitz - Lehi
3601 N Digital Drive #201, Lehi
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
1616 W Traverse Parkway, Lehi
More about Lehi Bakery
Lehi Bakery
172 West Main Street, Lehi
|Popular items
|Square
|$0.97
|Cinn Roll Half Size
|$1.85
|Square Dzn
|$11.64
More about Sobo Sushi
Sobo Sushi
3370 Digital Dr #160, Lehi
|Popular items
|Chicken Karaage
|$10.00
|Vegas
|$12.00
|California
|$6.00
More about Chuck-A-Rama
Chuck-A-Rama
1050 E main Street, Lehi
|Popular items
|Chicken Leg
|$1.55
Single Piece
|Chicken Wing
|$1.74
Single Piece
|Chicken Breast
|$2.99
Single Piece