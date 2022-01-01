Lehi bars & lounges you'll love

Lehi restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Lehi

Taqueria 27 image

 

Taqueria 27

1688 W Traverse Pkwy,, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Angus Carne Asada$8.50
Chile marinated and flame grilled with cactus-avocado salsa, radish and chimichurri on fried potatoes.
Taco Of The Day$7.50
Check our Instagram page so see what we came up with today!
Queso Fundido$8.50
Blend of oaxaca, chihuahua and jack cheeses served fondue style with warm tortillas and fresh corn chips.
More about Taqueria 27
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

1820 W Traverse Pkwy, Lehi

Avg 4.2 (422 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quesadilla$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole.
Chicken add $1
Steak add $2
Crispy Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
Fried Pickles$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Spitz - Lehi image

WRAPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Spitz - Lehi

3601 N Digital Drive #201, Lehi

Avg 4.3 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
More about Spitz - Lehi

