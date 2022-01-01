Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Lehi
/
Lehi
/
Cake
Lehi restaurants that serve cake
Sobo Sushi
3370 Digital Dr #160, Lehi
No reviews yet
Chocolate Oreo Cake
$6.95
More about Sobo Sushi
Chuck-A-Rama - Lehi
1050 E main Street, Lehi
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$19.00
More about Chuck-A-Rama - Lehi
Lehi Bakery
172 West Main Street, Lehi
No reviews yet
Cake Donut Iced
$1.85
Cake Donut Glazed
$1.65
More about Lehi Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Lehi
Edamame
Miso Soup
Salmon
Shrimp Tempura
Grilled Chicken
Vegetable Tempura
Curry
Eel
More near Lehi to explore
Provo
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
Draper
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Sandy
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Orem
Avg 3.9
(14 restaurants)
South Jordan
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
American Fork
Avg 4.9
(11 restaurants)
Herriman
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Lindon
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Provo
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
Ogden
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Cedar City
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1487 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston