Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Lehi

Go
Lehi restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lehi
  • /
  • Chocolate Chip Cookies

Lehi restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

Chuck-A-Rama - Lehi

1050 E main Street, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.80
More about Chuck-A-Rama - Lehi
Item pic

 

The Crack Shack - Lehi

1085 East Main St, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
housemade, with love
More about The Crack Shack - Lehi

Browse other tasty dishes in Lehi

Cake

Eel

Shrimp Rolls

Curry

Katsu

Nachos

Shrimp Tempura

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Lehi to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Orem

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (297 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1441 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston