Chopped salad in Lehi

Go
Lehi restaurants
Toast

Lehi restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Edna's Market & Grille

380 North 850 East, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Chop Salad$10.50
cabbage and spring mix, edamame, red pepper, chopped peanuts, carrots, wontons, sesame peanut dressing
More about Edna's Market & Grille
Item pic

 

Padelis Street Greek - Lehi

2975 Club House Dr, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOPPED GREEK SALAD$10.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, sliced pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, choice of dressing and served with a warm pita bread. For an additional charge add a meat or falafel to complete your meal.
More about Padelis Street Greek - Lehi

