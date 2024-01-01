Chopped salad in Lehi
Lehi restaurants that serve chopped salad
Edna's Market & Grille
380 North 850 East, Lehi
|Peanut Chop Salad
|$10.50
cabbage and spring mix, edamame, red pepper, chopped peanuts, carrots, wontons, sesame peanut dressing
Padelis Street Greek - Lehi
2975 Club House Dr, Lehi
|CHOPPED GREEK SALAD
|$10.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, sliced pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, choice of dressing and served with a warm pita bread. For an additional charge add a meat or falafel to complete your meal.