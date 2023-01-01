Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Lehi

Lehi restaurants
Lehi restaurants that serve curry chicken

Slab Pizza - Lehi - 3430 North Ashton Boulevard

3430 North Ashton Boulevard, Lehi

Green Curry Chicken$10.00
green curry sauce, cheese, chicken, japanese eggplant, bamboo shoots, green pepper, red onion, cilantro
More about Slab Pizza - Lehi - 3430 North Ashton Boulevard
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - Traverse Mountain

1616 W Traverse Parkway, Lehi

Chicken Curry Dinner$14.99
Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots and onions simmered in our delicious Japanese curry sauce, served over rice
Chicken Curry Lunch$13.99
Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots and onions simmered in our delicious Japanese curry sauce, served over rice.
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - Traverse Mountain

