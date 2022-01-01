Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Lehi

Lehi restaurants
Lehi restaurants that serve eel

Sobo Sushi image

 

Sobo Sushi

3370 Digital Dr #160, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eel$6.95
More about Sobo Sushi
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar image

 

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1616 W Traverse Parkway, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TOGO Side Eel Sauce$0.25
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

