Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Lehi

Go
Lehi restaurants
Toast

Lehi restaurants that serve enchiladas

Banner pic

 

Slab Pizza - Lehi - 3430 North Ashton Boulevard

3430 North Ashton Boulevard, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Enchilada$9.00
green enchilada sauce, cheese, chicken, hatch green chile, goat cheese, cilantro
More about Slab Pizza - Lehi - 3430 North Ashton Boulevard
Item pic

 

Taqueria 27 Lehi

1688 W Traverse Pkwy,, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
T27 4 Cheese Enchiladas$14.00
4 folded corn tortillas and smothered
in New Mexico red chile sauce and served with pinto beans, rice, salsa crudo, queso fresco and sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Breast Enchiladas$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese and smothered in green Chile sauce with black beans, rice, fresh salsa and crumbled queso and sour cream.
Shrimp Enchiladas$16.50
Grilled Shrimp Enchiladas Santa Fe Style. Cilantro pesto marinated Shrimp Grilled and stacked inside corn tortillas, topped with red and green chili sauces with cheese, rice, pinto beans and guacamole.
More about Taqueria 27 Lehi

Browse other tasty dishes in Lehi

Curry Chicken

Grilled Chicken

Cobb Salad

Curry

Chocolate Brownies

Chicken Curry

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Enchiladas

Map

More near Lehi to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Orem

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (169 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1562 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston