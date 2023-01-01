Enchiladas in Lehi
Lehi restaurants that serve enchiladas
Slab Pizza - Lehi - 3430 North Ashton Boulevard
3430 North Ashton Boulevard, Lehi
|Chicken Enchilada
|$9.00
green enchilada sauce, cheese, chicken, hatch green chile, goat cheese, cilantro
Taqueria 27 Lehi
1688 W Traverse Pkwy,, Lehi
|T27 4 Cheese Enchiladas
|$14.00
4 folded corn tortillas and smothered
in New Mexico red chile sauce and served with pinto beans, rice, salsa crudo, queso fresco and sour cream.
|Grilled Chicken Breast Enchiladas
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
folded in 3 T27 corn tortillas with cheese and smothered in green Chile sauce with black beans, rice, fresh salsa and crumbled queso and sour cream.
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$16.50
Grilled Shrimp Enchiladas Santa Fe Style. Cilantro pesto marinated Shrimp Grilled and stacked inside corn tortillas, topped with red and green chili sauces with cheese, rice, pinto beans and guacamole.