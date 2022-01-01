Nachos in Lehi
Lehi restaurants that serve nachos
More about Sobo Sushi
Sobo Sushi
3370 Digital Dr #160, Lehi
|Tuna Nachos
|$18.95
Fried wonton chips, topped with spicy tuna, surimi, spicy mayo, aji amarillo, torched, finished with eel sauce, tobiko, green onion, cilantro and lime
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
1820 W Traverse Pkwy, Lehi
|Ultimate Nachos
|$13.00
Tortilla chips smothered in our seasoned beef and queso. Topped with sliced fresh jalapeños, black olives, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh guacamole.