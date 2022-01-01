Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Lehi

Lehi restaurants
Lehi restaurants that serve nachos

Sobo Sushi image

 

Sobo Sushi

3370 Digital Dr #160, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Nachos$18.95
Fried wonton chips, topped with spicy tuna, surimi, spicy mayo, aji amarillo, torched, finished with eel sauce, tobiko, green onion, cilantro and lime
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

1820 W Traverse Pkwy, Lehi

Avg 4.2 (422 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ultimate Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips smothered in our seasoned beef and queso. Topped with sliced fresh jalapeños, black olives, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Item pic

 

Taqueria 27

1688 W Traverse Pkwy,, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$8.50
Corn chips layered with black beans, roasted peppers and melted cheese, served with a side of T27 salsa.
