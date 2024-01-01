Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers in Lehi

Lehi restaurants
Lehi restaurants that serve potstickers

Sushi Squad - Outlets @ Traverse Mountain - LEHI

3700 Cabela's Boulevard, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tempura Shrimp Bowl w/ Potstickers$14.00
Crispy fried tempura shrimp and gyoza potstickers, laid on a bed of fresh sushi rice, cabbage mix, Japanese pickled cucumber salad, house Kaarage sauce, scallion, cilantro and lemon wedge
Gyoza (potstickers)$8.00
Lightly fried, chicken and veggie filled gyoza, laid on a light bed of shredded cabbage. Ponzu sauce or sweet chili sauce
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - Traverse Mountain

1616 W Traverse Parkway, Lehi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gyoza (Pot Stickers)$8.99
Pork gyoza served with a sesame soy dipping sauce
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - Traverse Mountain

