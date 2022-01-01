Lehigh Acres restaurants you'll love
Lehigh Acres's top cuisines
Must-try Lehigh Acres restaurants
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
3114 Lee Boulevard #5, Lehigh Acres
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
More about El Rincón Boricua Restaurant
El Rincón Boricua Restaurant
1241 Taylor Ln., Ste 5B, Lehigh Acres
|Popular items
|Alcapurrias de Guineo
|$3.95
Green banana with ground beef and fried
|Queso Frito
|$5.99
Fried Cheese
|Pernil Asado
|$15.99
More about 3 Pepper Burrito
TACOS • SALADS
3 Pepper Burrito
1322 homestead rd N, LEHIGH ACRES
|Popular items
|CHURRO CHIPS
|$1.00
Flour tortilla cut up to chips. Fried & Coated w/ Cinnamon Sugar!
|COOKIERITO
|$3.00
Try our trademarked wow machine!
Chocolate chip cookie dough, deep fried then powdered sugared!
|TACOS
|$8.50
Comes w/two tacos. Either two soft fresh pressed flour tortillas or two large 8-inch fresh fried corn shell. If you want one of each select both!
Comes with chips & salsa as well : )