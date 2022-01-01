Nachos in Lehigh Acres
Lehigh Acres restaurants that serve nachos
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
3114 Lee Boulevard #5, Lehigh Acres
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
TACOS • SALADS
3 Pepper Burrito
1322 homestead rd N, LEHIGH ACRES
|NACHOS
|$8.50
Nacho average nachos. Bed of chips loaded up with your favorite toppings and sauces. Of course queso is included on the side....duh
|NACHO FEAST
|$34.99
Nacho's that feed 4-6 includes - choice of 1 meat, lettuce, pico, sour cream, queso cheese and chips.