Tacos in Lehigh Acres
Lehigh Acres restaurants that serve tacos
Beef 'O' Brady's
3114 Lee Boulevard #5, Lehigh Acres
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
TACOS • SALADS
3 Pepper Burrito
1322 homestead rd N, LEHIGH ACRES
|CHURRO CHIPS
|$1.00
Flour tortilla cut up to chips. Fried & Coated w/ Cinnamon Sugar!
|COOKIERITO
|$3.00
Try our trademarked wow machine!
Chocolate chip cookie dough, deep fried then powdered sugared!
|TACOS
|$8.50
Comes w/two tacos. Either two soft fresh pressed flour tortillas or two large 8-inch fresh fried corn shell. If you want one of each select both!
Comes with chips & salsa as well : )