Chicken tenders in Lehighton

Lehighton restaurants
Lehighton restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Gorge Eatery at The Hofford Mill image

 

The Gorge Eatery at The Hofford Mill

500 Bridge St, Weissport

Avg 4.5 (121 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$7.00
More about The Gorge Eatery at The Hofford Mill
Consumer pic

 

BARN DOOR PIZZA

6565 Interchange Road, Lehighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fingers w/ FF$9.00
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
With fries
Chicken Fingers (5)$7.00
More about BARN DOOR PIZZA

