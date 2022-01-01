Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Lehighton

Go
Lehighton restaurants
Toast

Lehighton restaurants that serve chicken wraps

VERONA PIZZA HOUSE image

 

VERONA PIZZA HOUSE

401 Mahoning St,, Lehighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Wrap
More about VERONA PIZZA HOUSE
Consumer pic

 

BARN DOOR PIZZA

6565 Interchange Road, Lehighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap$10.00
Chicken Wrap$10.00
Includes lettuce, tomatoes & onions, served with fries
More about BARN DOOR PIZZA

Map

Map

