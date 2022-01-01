Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Lehighton

Lehighton restaurants
Lehighton restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

VERONA PIZZA HOUSE image

 

VERONA PIZZA HOUSE

401 Mahoning St,, Lehighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$5.95
More about VERONA PIZZA HOUSE
Consumer pic

 

Barn Door Pizza

6565 Interchange Road, Lehighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks (5)$7.00
With sauce
More about Barn Door Pizza

