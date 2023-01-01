Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Lehighton

Lehighton restaurants
Lehighton restaurants that serve pies

VERONA PIZZA HOUSE image

 

VERONA PIZZA HOUSE

401 Mahoning St,, Lehighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Personal Regular Pie Pizza$7.75
More about VERONA PIZZA HOUSE
The Gorge Eatery at The Hofford Mill image

 

The Gorge Eatery

500 Bridge St, Weissport

Avg 4.5 (121 reviews)
Takeout
PEANUT BUTTER PIE$7.00
More about The Gorge Eatery

