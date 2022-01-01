Go
Lei Lei's Bar & Grill

Turtle Bay Golf Clubhouse restaurant

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

57-049 Kuilima Drive • $

Avg 4.2 (1249 reviews)

Popular Items

Seafood Scampi$40.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese
Kid Tenders$10.00
Chicken Tenders with BBQ Sauce on the side
Herb Crusted Chicken$35.00
Chicken Breast Crusted with Italian Herbs & Crispy Panko Flakes. Served with a Garlic Cream sauce
Lei Lei's Mai Tai$15.00
Light Rum, Dark Rum, Fresh Orange & Pineapple Juices
Cookie$0.50
Warm Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie
Crab Dip$26.00
Baked with Blue Crab Meat, Artichoke Hearts & Parmesan Cheese. Served with Warm French Bread
Ahi Steak$40.00
Fresh Grilled, Locally Caught Big-Eye Tuna, Cooked Medium Rare with Ginger Soy Butter & Wasabi Cream
Ribs - Half Rack$30.00
Tender, Slow-Roasted Baby Back Ribs Basted with Tangy BBQ Sauce. Served with Cole Slaw & Choice of 1 Side
Caesar Salad - Large$14.00
Crisp Romaine, Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese tossed in our House-Made Caesar Dressing
Crab Stuffed Salmon$38.00
Fresh Salmon Fillet stuffed with Crab Meat, & Artichoke Hearts. Served with a Dill Beurre Blanc sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

57-049 Kuilima Drive

Kahuku HI

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
