Lei'd Poke

8032 Leesburg Pike, Vienna VA 22182

8032 Leesburg Pike

Popular Items

Poke Bowl (Regular)$12.50
2 scoops of protein
*salmon and tuna are served fresh
(consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness)
**Musubi
Hawaii's favorite spam snack.
Served until 4PM daily! Get them while they last =)
Poke Bowl (Large)$15.50
3 scoops of protein
*salmon and tuna are served fresh
(consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness)
Onigiri (2 Pieces)$9.00
Seasoned sushi rice with your choice of filling. Our rice balls are wrapped with nori and made fresh to order! Garnished with sesame seeds, tempura crunch, and shredded nori.
Brulee Musubi$6.50
Spam Musubi topped with Kewpie Mayo and caramelized brown sugar
Vehicle Information/Utensils
Please enter your vehicle's information in the Special Instructions field. We ask that you enter your Make, Model, and Color. Please call us (703) 972-1070 when you have arrived. Add one set of utensils (chopstick/fork/napkin) to your order. Thank you! **Please note utensils are only provided upon request**
**Miso Soup$3.75
House made dashi and miso served with tofu, seaweed and scallions. Vegan-friendly too!
Poke Bowl (Kid's Bowl)$9.50
1 scoop of protein
*salmon and tuna are served fresh
(consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness)
Salmon Crunch Bake$16.50
Includes 1 seaweed packet. Layers of sushi rice, nori, crab salad, salmon, panko, topped with eel sauce and sriracha drizzle, furikake, rice puffs, and shredded nori. Baked to order, may take a little longer than other items!
Butter Mochi$3.50
This iconic treat is made with sweet rice flour and filled with creamy coconut filling. It’s buttery and soft in all the right ways!
8032 Leesburg Pike

Vienna VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
