Leland restaurants you'll love

Leland restaurants
Must-try Leland restaurants

Main pic

 

Fiddleheads Sandwich Shop

202 W Main St, Lake Leelanau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
OTG Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Our signature breakfast sandwich made to travel featuring Cage-Free Eggs, Natural Bacon, Farmhouse Cheddar,  Herbed Mayo on a Grilled Focaccia 9
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Natural Pork Sausage, Cage-Free Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Cotija Cheese, Peppers, Onion, Hacienda Spinach Wrap, and House-made Avocado Crema
Roast Beast$11.00
Thin Sliced Grobbel Roast Beef, Farmhouse Cheddar, Carmelized Shallots, and Horseradish Mayo on a Bakery Roll
More about Fiddleheads Sandwich Shop
Harbor House Trading Company image

ICE CREAM

Harbor House Trading Company

101 N Main St., Leland

Avg 5 (19 reviews)
Takeout
More about Harbor House Trading Company
Restaurant banner

 

Madcap Coffee

106 North Main Street, Unit 5, Leland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vanilla Latte$5.75
A latte with house made vanilla syrup
Latte$5.00
10oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk
Espresso$3.25
A double shot of Eureka espresso
More about Madcap Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

The Leland Lodge/Bogey's 19th Hole

565 E. Pearl St., Leland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Leland Lodge/Bogey's 19th Hole
