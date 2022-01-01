Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Leland

Go
Leland restaurants
Toast

Leland restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Madcap Coffee - Leland

106 North Main Street, Unit 5, Leland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$5.00
Dark chocolate ganache and 10oz of hot, steamed milk
More about Madcap Coffee - Leland
Item pic

 

Fiddleheads Sandwich Shop

202 W Main St, Lake Leelanau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Fiddleheads Sandwich Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Leland

Cookies

Map

More near Leland to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (556 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston