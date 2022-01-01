Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Leland

Leland restaurants
Leland restaurants that serve bisque

Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Cup image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Waterford

143 Poole Road Unit A, Belville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Cup$4.99
A rich & creamy blend of fire roasted red peppers, tomato & spices topped with backfin lump crab
Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Bowl$6.99
A rich & creamy blend of fire roasted red peppers, tomato & spices topped with backfin lump crab
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Waterford
Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Bowl image

SEAFOOD

Cape Fear Seafood Company

143 Poole Road Unit A, Belville

Avg 5 (1393 reviews)
Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Bowl$6.99
A rich & creamy blend of fire roasted red peppers, tomato & spices topped with backfin lump crab
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company

