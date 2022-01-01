Crab cakes in Leland
Leland restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Waterford
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Waterford
143 Poole Road Unit A, Belville
|Lump Crab Cake Sliders
|$13.99
Two seared lump crab cake sliders with lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce, served with your choice of one side
|Bald Head Island Crab Cakes
|$24.99
Pan seared lump crab cakes topped with lemon beurre blanc & served with your choice of two sides
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company
SEAFOOD
Cape Fear Seafood Company
143 Poole Road Unit A, Belville
|Lump Crab Cake Sliders
|$13.99
Two seared lump crab cake sliders with lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce, served with your choice of one side
|Bald Head Island Crab Cakes
|$24.99
Pan seared lump crab cakes topped with lemon beurre blanc & served with your choice of two sides