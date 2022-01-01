Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Leland

Leland restaurants
Leland restaurants that serve sliders

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Waterford

143 Poole Road Unit A, Belville

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$6.99
Two sliders with American cheese, served with your choice of one side
Lump Crab Cake Sliders$13.99
Two seared lump crab cake sliders with lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce, served with your choice of one side
Double Take Sliders$10.99
Double beef patties with American cheese & "Comeback" Sauce
SEAFOOD

Cape Fear Seafood Company

143 Poole Road Unit A, Belville

Avg 5 (1393 reviews)
Lump Crab Cake Sliders$13.99
Two seared lump crab cake sliders with lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce, served with your choice of one side
