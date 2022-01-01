Tacos in Leland
Leland restaurants that serve tacos
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Waterford
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Waterford
143 Poole Road Unit A, Belville
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with blackened white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
|Fried Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with fried shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
More about Islands Fresh Mex-Grill-Leland
Islands Fresh Mex-Grill-Leland
2013 OLDE REGENT WAY #110, LELAND
|4 Taco & Drink Dinner Special
|2 Taco & Drink Lunch Special
|4 Tacos & Drink Lunch Special
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company
SEAFOOD
Cape Fear Seafood Company
143 Poole Road Unit A, Belville
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch