Tacos in Leland

Leland restaurants
Leland restaurants that serve tacos

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Waterford

143 Poole Road Unit A, Belville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Fish Tacos$13.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with blackened white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Fried Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with fried shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Islands Fresh Mex-Grill-Leland

2013 OLDE REGENT WAY #110, LELAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Taco & Drink Dinner Special
2 Taco & Drink Lunch Special
4 Tacos & Drink Lunch Special
