Leland Eating and Drinking House

Naturally leavened bread, with no commercial yeast, handmade right here at Leland. High hydration and cold fermented for 24 hours with inclusions of our seed mix. This is a perfect bread for toasting or cut fresh for your daily sandwich.

Ingredients: NY state wheat flour, water, bread flour, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and black and white sesame seeds, salt

This is a half loaf.

(available for pick up on Thursdays, 1-10pm)

