Leland Eating and Drinking House

Come in and enjoy!

755 Dean Street • $

Avg 5 (851 reviews)

Popular Items

Rye-Wheat Bread Loaf (Vegan)$14.00
Whole Wheat bread made with local NY state rye flour and Leland’s sourdough starter. The bread is dense, earthy and hearty. Perfect for all uses in the kitchen.
Ingredients: NY state rye flour, water, whole wheat flour, canola oil, salt, yeast
(available for pick up on Thursdays, 1-10pm)
1/2 Sourdough Boule (Vegan)$6.00
Naturally leavened bread, with no commercial yeast, handmade right here at Leland. High hydration and cold fermented for 24 hours. This is the workhorse bread for our kitchen and has a slightly sour flavor, chewy center and sturdy crust.
This is a half loaf.
Ingredients: NY state wheat flour, water, bread flour, salt
(available for pick up on Thursdays, 1-10pm)
Focaccia 1/4 baking tray (Vegan)$14.00
Inspired by the Ligurian region of Italy, this airy focaccia is seasoned with rosemary, shallots and sea salt and bathed in extra virgin olive oil. This bread is perfect to eat on its own as a snack or toasted for a decedent focaccia sandwich.
Ingredients: bread flour, water, olive oil, rosemary, shallots, commercial yeast, salt
(available for pick up on Thursdays, 1-10pm)
1/2 Seeded Sourdough Boule (Vegan)$7.00
Naturally leavened bread, with no commercial yeast, handmade right here at Leland. High hydration and cold fermented for 24 hours with inclusions of our seed mix. This is a perfect bread for toasting or cut fresh for your daily sandwich.
Ingredients: NY state wheat flour, water, bread flour, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and black and white sesame seeds, salt
This is a half loaf.
(available for pick up on Thursdays, 1-10pm)
Seeded Sourdough Boule (Vegan)$12.00
Naturally leavened bread, with no commercial yeast, handmade right here at Leland. High hydration and cold fermented for 24 hours with inclusions of our seed mix. This is a perfect bread for toasting or cut fresh for your daily sandwich.
Ingredients: NY state wheat flour, water, bread flour, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and black and white sesame seeds, salt
(available for pick up on Thursdays, 1-10pm)
Sourdough Cinnamon Bun (Vegan)$5.00
Leland’s famous cinnamon buns are a vegan’s treat everyone can enjoy.
Ingredients: flour, sourdough maple syrup, baking soda, baking powder, orange juice, granulated cane sugar, cinnamon, yeast, confectioners sugar, salt
(available for pick up on Thursdays, 1-10pm)
Sandwich Bread Loaf (Vegan)$12.00
You just can't beat a classic American sandwich loaf, with its creamy-white interior, golden crust, and soft, easily sliceable texture. Perfect for sandwiches and more.
Ingredients: bread flour, granulated can sugar, water, canola oil, yeast, salt
(available for pick up on Thursdays, 1-10pm)
Banana Quinoa-Oat Loaf (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)$5.00
These banana quinoa oat muffins are delicious! They're super moist and the quinoa gives it a crunchy texture. (vegan and gluten-free)
Ingredients: banana, quinoa, rolled oats, flax meal, rice flour, tapioca starch, baking soda, almond flour, maple syrup, salt
(available for pick up on Thursdays, 1-10pm)
Sourdough Boule (Vegan)$10.00
Naturally leavened bread, with no commercial yeast, handmade right here at Leland. High hydration and cold fermented for 24 hours. This is the workhorse bread for our kitchen and has a slightly sour flavor, chewy center and sturdy crust.
Ingredients: NY state wheat flour, water, bread flour, salt
(available for pick up on Thursdays, 1-10pm)
Sandwich Baguette (8") (Vegan)$5.00
Naturally leavened bread, with no commercial yeast, handmade right here at Leland. High hydration and cold fermented. Crusty on the outside, buttery soft and chewy on the inside. This bread is perfect for a sandwich or an all-around table bread.
Ingredients: flour, sourdough, granulated can sugar, water, salt
(available for pick up on Thursdays, 1-10pm)
Location

755 Dean Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
