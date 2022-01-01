Lemon Grove restaurants you'll love
More about Inpasta & Pizza - Lemon Grove
Inpasta & Pizza - Lemon Grove
8099 Broadway, Lemon Grove
|Popular items
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.00
creamy alfredo sauce
|Pizza Margherita
|$12.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
|Gnocchi Cacio E Pepe
|$20.00
ricotta filled gnocchi in black pepper cream sauce
More about Giardino Neighborhood Cucina
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Giardino Neighborhood Cucina
8131 Broadway, Lemon Grove
|Popular items
|Spaghetti Meatball
|$18.00
|Pear Pizza
|$16.00
|Chicken Alfredo
|$16.00
More about Zest Wine Bistro
Zest Wine Bistro
8129 Broadway, Lemon Grove
|Popular items
|Afternoon Tea - Feb. 19
|$49.00
Join us for a tasteful afternoon of tea. A selection of teas is accompanied by sweet and savory bites. $49/person.
We will have champagne and other bubbly available for an additional charge.
|Last Sunday Wine Tasting - Jan. 30
|$39.00
Our monthly tastings are moving to Zest. This month we are featuring the beautiful wines from Lodi, California. Our led tastings feature 4 wines and bites for the table. $39/person. Tasting starts at 4pm.
|Afternoon Tea - Jan. 22
|$49.00
Join us for a tasteful afternoon of tea. A selection of teas is accompanied by sweet and savory bites. $49/person.
We will have champagne and other bubbly available for an additional charge.
More about KYF
KYF
3308 Main Street, Lemon Grove
More about ELEVATED C&C
ELEVATED C&C
8091 Broadway, Lemon Grove