Lemon Grove restaurants you'll love

Lemon Grove restaurants
Toast
  • Lemon Grove

Lemon Grove's top cuisines

Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Lemon Grove restaurants

Inpasta & Pizza - Lemon Grove

 

Inpasta & Pizza - Lemon Grove

8099 Broadway, Lemon Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
creamy alfredo sauce
Pizza Margherita$12.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
Gnocchi Cacio E Pepe$20.00
ricotta filled gnocchi in black pepper cream sauce
Giardino Neighborhood Cucina

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Giardino Neighborhood Cucina

8131 Broadway, Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (1974 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti Meatball$18.00
Pear Pizza$16.00
Chicken Alfredo$16.00
Zest Wine Bistro

 

Zest Wine Bistro

8129 Broadway, Lemon Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Afternoon Tea - Feb. 19$49.00
Join us for a tasteful afternoon of tea. A selection of teas is accompanied by sweet and savory bites. $49/person.
We will have champagne and other bubbly available for an additional charge.
Last Sunday Wine Tasting - Jan. 30$39.00
Our monthly tastings are moving to Zest. This month we are featuring the beautiful wines from Lodi, California. Our led tastings feature 4 wines and bites for the table. $39/person. Tasting starts at 4pm.
Afternoon Tea - Jan. 22$49.00
Join us for a tasteful afternoon of tea. A selection of teas is accompanied by sweet and savory bites. $49/person.
We will have champagne and other bubbly available for an additional charge.
KYF

 

KYF

3308 Main Street, Lemon Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ELEVATED C&C

 

ELEVATED C&C

8091 Broadway, Lemon Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lemon Grove

Garlic Bread

More near Lemon Grove to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

National City

No reviews yet

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
