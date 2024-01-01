Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Lemon Grove

Go
Lemon Grove restaurants
Toast

Lemon Grove restaurants that serve chai lattes

Banner pic

 

Lemon Grove Coffee

7801 Broadway, Lemon Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$3.75
More about Lemon Grove Coffee
Item pic

 

ELEVATED C&C - 8091 Broadway

8091 Broadway, Lemon Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
Chai loose leaf tea steeped with cinnamon sticks and brown sugar (made in house) perfectly mixed with your choice of milk and topped with cinnamon; made steamed or over ice!
More about ELEVATED C&C - 8091 Broadway

Browse other tasty dishes in Lemon Grove

Cake

Ravioli

Spaghetti

Penne

Wedge Salad

Pies

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Map

More near Lemon Grove to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (41 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (399 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston