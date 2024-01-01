Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai lattes in
Lemon Grove
/
Lemon Grove
/
Chai Lattes
Lemon Grove restaurants that serve chai lattes
Lemon Grove Coffee
7801 Broadway, Lemon Grove
No reviews yet
Chai Tea Latte
$3.75
More about Lemon Grove Coffee
ELEVATED C&C - 8091 Broadway
8091 Broadway, Lemon Grove
No reviews yet
Chai Tea Latte
$0.00
Chai loose leaf tea steeped with cinnamon sticks and brown sugar (made in house) perfectly mixed with your choice of milk and topped with cinnamon; made steamed or over ice!
More about ELEVATED C&C - 8091 Broadway
Browse other tasty dishes in Lemon Grove
Cake
Ravioli
Spaghetti
Penne
Wedge Salad
Pies
Grilled Chicken
Tacos
More near Lemon Grove to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1060 restaurants)
Chula Vista
Avg 4.4
(74 restaurants)
La Mesa
Avg 4.1
(41 restaurants)
National City
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Coronado
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
El Cajon
Avg 4.1
(28 restaurants)
Santee
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Bonita
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1060 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(108 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1294 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(41 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(517 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(522 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(399 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston