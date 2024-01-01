Chicken tenders in Lemon Grove

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lemon Grove restaurants that serve chicken tenders
The Barn House BBQ - 8099 Broadway
8099 Broadway, Lemon Grove
No reviews yet
CHICKEN TENDERS
$11.95
More about The Barn House BBQ - 8099 Broadway
Lemon Grove Bistro
3308 Main street, Lemon Grove
No reviews yet
Kids' Chicken Tenders
$12.00
Served with french fries.
More about Lemon Grove Bistro
