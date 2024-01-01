Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Lemon Grove

Go
Lemon Grove restaurants
Toast

Lemon Grove restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Banner pic

 

The Barn House BBQ - 8099 Broadway

8099 Broadway, Lemon Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDERS$11.95
More about The Barn House BBQ - 8099 Broadway
Banner pic

 

Lemon Grove Bistro

3308 Main street, Lemon Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids' Chicken Tenders$12.00
Served with french fries.
More about Lemon Grove Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Lemon Grove

Cookies

Pies

Mac And Cheese

Chai Tea

Salmon

Tacos

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Lemon Grove to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (41 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (521 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston