Penne in
Lemon Grove
/
Lemon Grove
/
Penne
Lemon Grove restaurants that serve penne
Inpasta & Pizza - Lemon Grove
8099 Broadway, Lemon Grove
No reviews yet
Kids Penne Pasta
$6.00
Penne Salsiccia
$20.00
More about Inpasta & Pizza - Lemon Grove
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Giardino Neighborhood Cucina
8131 Broadway, Lemon Grove
Avg 4.5
(1974 reviews)
Penne Salsiccia
$22.00
More about Giardino Neighborhood Cucina
