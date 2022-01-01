Go
Toast

Lemon Thai Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

215 Highland Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (416 reviews)

Popular Items

Crazy Noodles$12.00
Hot and spicy fresh wide noodles stir-fried with your choice of protein, eggs, onions, string beans, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, carrots and basil leaves in house special spicy sauce.
🌶 Spicy
Crispy Chicken Pad Thai$13.00
Stir-fried Thai rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts with lightly fried chicken on the top.
Country Style Pad Thai$13.00
An authentic hot and spicy version of stir-fried Thai rice noodles with your choice of protein, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, crispy tofu, dried little shrimp and crushed peanuts in house special sauce.
🌶 Spicy
Pad See You$12.00
Fresh wide noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli and carrots in house special soy sauce.
Thai Rolls 4pcs$6.00
Crispy spring rolls stuffed with vegetables, served with sweet and sour sauce. 4 pieces.
Bangkok Golden 5pcs$6.00
Homemade crab meat mixed with onion, carrots and cream cheese. 5 pieces.
Scallion Pancake$7.00
Served with green curry sauce.
Chicken Saté 4pcs$9.00
Chicken marinated with herbs and coconut milk, grilled and served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. 4 pieces.
Thai Iced Tea$4.50
Pad Thai$12.00
Stir-fried Thai rice noodles with your choice of protein, eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts in house special sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

215 Highland Ave

Somerville MA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

3 Little Figs

No reviews yet

Please arrive at your scheduled pickup time. Enter through 278A Door (left of Fig's main door - follow the signs). Hot Drinks available to order in person in main cafe.

New Yummy Hut

No reviews yet

New Yummy Hut is a Chinese restaurant located just down the street from Somerville Hospital. Look behind the counter to see your made-to-order food sizzle in giant woks.

DAKZEN

No reviews yet

Authentic THAI STREET NOODLES

Zoe Acai Bar and Juicery

No reviews yet

Zoe is Acai

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston