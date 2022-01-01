Go
Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130 • $$

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Thai$13.95
Stir-fried rice noodles, egg, tamarind juice, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts on the side
**Allergen Info - PEANUTS**
Crab Rangoon$8.95
Deep-fried wonton wrapper, cream cheese filling with crab meat, carrots, served with Thai chili sauce
Thai Fried Summer Roll$5.99
Deep-fried summer roll, stuffed with vegetables served with our sweet chili sauce
Potsticker$7.95
Pan seared ground chicken marinated in Thai herbs
Thai Fresh Spring Rolls$6.95
Rice paper wrapped with mixed vegetables served with Thai peanut sauce
**Allergen info - PEANUTS**
House Fried Rice$12.95
Jasmine rice, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, green onions, and egg
Orange Peel Chicken$14.95
Stir-fried crispy chicken and orange peel in a Thai sweet chili sauce
Pad See Ew$13.95
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, egg, and Thai thick soy sauce
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)$13.95
Stir fried flat rice noodles, onions, bell peppers, basil, and egg
Yellow Curry$14.95
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, onions and carrots
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

8431 Farm Rd. #130

Las Vegas NV

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
